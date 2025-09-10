Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $30.91 Million in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Expand Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

Expand Energy Stock Up 0.2%

EXE opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

