Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $26,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 0.6%

SLGN stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,052.60. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.