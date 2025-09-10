Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,429,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,702,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

