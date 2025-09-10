Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,375 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 203.8% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,061,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,095,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,717 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.