Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 81,463 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,463 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

