Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 8,782 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $29,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,367,000 after buying an additional 117,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $159.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

