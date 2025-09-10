Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Stake in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,183,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000.

Get Kestra Medical Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMTS opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.