Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $27,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 198,796 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 99,980.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.74.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

