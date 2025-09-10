Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $65,282,726.25. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,896 shares of company stock valued at $121,424,464 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $218.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average is $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of -642.79 and a beta of 1.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $220.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

