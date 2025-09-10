Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Reliance worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Reliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Reliance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Reliance by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Reliance by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $292.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.04 and a 200-day moving average of $296.51.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.