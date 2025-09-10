Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Insulet worth $25,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Insulet by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $352.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $217.82 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.12.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

