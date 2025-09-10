Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $25,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $153.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

