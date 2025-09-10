Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $26,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 66.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 9,162.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,770,552.11. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

