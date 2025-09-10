Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,223 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $26,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $125.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

