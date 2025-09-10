Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 117,743 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,743 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

GNR stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

