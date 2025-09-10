Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 178,379 Shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF $TAFL

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 77.84% of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Stock Performance

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Profile

The AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (TAFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 7 to 14 years. TAFL was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

