Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 270,572 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.46% of MGIC Investment worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 619.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The firm had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

