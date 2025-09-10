Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 301,564 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,788,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 88,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

