Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 31,430 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $26,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 17.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 171,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

