Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 371,879 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,310,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DECK opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.28.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

