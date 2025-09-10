Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 525 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,994 shares of company stock worth $9,811,618. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

TYL opened at $558.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.52 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

