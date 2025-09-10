Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,629 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Docusign worth $30,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Docusign by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Docusign by 24.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Docusign in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Down 2.4%

DOCU opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

