Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $29,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 397.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 149.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $165.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

