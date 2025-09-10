Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,091 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of United Airlines worth $30,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

