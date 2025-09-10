Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF $CPLS

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of AB Core Plus Bond ETF worth $29,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPLS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLS opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

