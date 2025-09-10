Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Merus worth $31,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allostery Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 473.5% in the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 124,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 102,922 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Merus by 99.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,777 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 2.2% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 461,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 33.0% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,043,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 259,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Merus N.V. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

