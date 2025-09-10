Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €349.51 ($411.19) and traded as high as €353.40 ($415.76). Allianz shares last traded at €352.70 ($414.94), with a volume of 274,437 shares.
Allianz Trading Up 0.2%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €354.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €349.51.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.