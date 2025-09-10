Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $12.05. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 45,917 shares traded.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
