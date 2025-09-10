Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $12.05. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 45,917 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 145.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 76,334 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

