Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) versus Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Financial Comparison

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -4.10% N/A -8.68% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -14.28% 15.55% 1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $160.13 million 0.79 -$35.64 million ($4.36) -2.62 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $55.80 million 1.89 $11.97 million ($0.52) -5.62

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Portfolio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 1 3.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

