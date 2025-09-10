Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Trimmed by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.