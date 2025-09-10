Ameris Bancorp $ABCB Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Ameris Bancorp worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of ABCB opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

