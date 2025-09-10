Amundi Acquires 102,715 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Amundi boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,715 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

