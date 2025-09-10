Amundi Acquires 219,163 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Amundi raised its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 520.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,163 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after acquiring an additional 606,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,390,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 426.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 963,780 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Chewy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 45.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.94.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Chewy has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

