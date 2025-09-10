Amundi Acquires New Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Amundi bought a new position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 316,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in APi Group by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in APi Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,254,885.60. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,346,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,348,101 shares in the company, valued at $258,873,598.23. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

