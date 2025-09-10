Amundi Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Amundi raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 275.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

