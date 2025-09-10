Amundi Buys 196,687 Shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.84% of Seabridge Gold worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:SA opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.