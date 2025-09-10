Amundi Buys 375,697 Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. $NG

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790,399 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,697 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novagold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novagold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Novagold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Novagold Resources by 4,789.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Novagold Resources Stock Up 0.1%

NG opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 76.72, a current ratio of 76.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Novagold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novagold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NG

Insider Activity at Novagold Resources

In other news, Director Hume D. Kyle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,626.80. This represents a 80.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.