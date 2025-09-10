Amundi Buys 639,602 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

Amundi grew its stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,602 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.34% of Hecla Mining worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price objective on Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.29. Hecla Mining Company has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.