Amundi Buys 86,985 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,985 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 467.8% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,255.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.48.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

