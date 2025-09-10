Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,362,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,245,000 after purchasing an additional 391,660 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,212,000 after purchasing an additional 357,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,066,000 after purchasing an additional 293,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,100,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

