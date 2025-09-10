Amundi Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Amundi grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.18% of Generac worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 285,388 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 206,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,375,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,048,000 after acquiring an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after acquiring an additional 145,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $181.84 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Generac's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

