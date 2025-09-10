Amundi Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa $AA

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.