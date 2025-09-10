Amundi Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Amundi grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $72,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,605.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

