Amundi Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Amundi lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,744,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,011 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.45%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

