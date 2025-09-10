Amundi Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Amundi lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,941 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $8,341,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $155.69. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.56 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $48,491.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,392.35. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,002,515 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

