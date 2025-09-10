Amundi Has $9.61 Million Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,968 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 606,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 710.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 623,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,894,000 after purchasing an additional 546,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $5,056,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,328,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,824,674.34. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,082,444 shares of company stock valued at $99,727,097. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $149.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

