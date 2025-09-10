Amundi Increases Holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

Amundi lifted its position in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.74% of Two Harbors Investments worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. CWM LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $86,713.08. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 160,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,015.62. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of ($18.12) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($23.29) million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

