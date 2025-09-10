Amundi Lowers Holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Amundi trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -109.74 and a beta of 1.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 543.0%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -572.22%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 937 shares in the company, valued at $56,791.57. This trade represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

