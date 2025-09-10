Amundi Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Amundi purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -167.93 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

