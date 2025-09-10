Amundi Purchases 37,400 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYLB

Amundi raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.35% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,199,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 809,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,820,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124,857.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.